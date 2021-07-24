Encinitas4Equality to present summer fundraiser at Viewpoint Brewing Aug. 9

Encinitas4Equality, a grassroots organization aiming to work in allyship with the BIPOC community in North County, recently announced it will hold its summer “FUNdraiser” event at Viewpoint Brewing (2201 San Dieguito Dr., Suite D, Del Mar), on Monday, Aug. 9 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. The family-friendly event will celebrate the accomplishments of the organization to-date, as well as raise funds to support further access to education, promote equity in business and housing, and create a safe and welcoming community for all.

With the purchase of each $50 ticket, attendees will receive dinner by Rafikizfoodz or Gringas Tacos, beer by Viewpoint Brewing, or dessert by Little Fox Ice Cream while enjoying live music and carnival- style games. San Diego’s April and the Funk Junkies, a premier dance band, will play live, led by local vocalist April Mosebrook. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit encinitas4equality.rallyup.com.

Encinitas4Equality works to educate, organize and mobilize communities within San Diego County to disassemble structural racism, systemic inequities, and oppression through solidarity and service. To learn more about the work Encinitas4Equality is doing across San Diego, visit encinitas4equality.org or on Instagram, Facebook.