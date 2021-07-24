‘Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer’ set for Aug. 8

The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer returns Sunday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, the event will be held at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Dr. Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024.

This free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors and a maker’s market, rescue groups and pet adoption agencies hosted by Rancho Coastal Humane Society, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. There will be dog contests, live music, food trucks, opportunity drawings, and a Libation Lounge featuring The Lost Abbey, Ashland Hard Seltzer and Juneshine. Visit the event sponsor Pupologie to learn more about the healthy pet foods they specialize in, and event sponsor Veterinary Specialty Hospital for pets’ healthcare needs. Invisible Fence will be on site with options to help keep pets safe.

For a full event schedule, check out Cardiff101.com.

“Rescue Row '' will be the place to adopt a forever friend featuring rescue groups presented by Rancho Coastal Humane Society. The City of Encinitas “Pet Health Expo” will be offering microchipping thanks to San Diego Humane Society.

Does your pup like to strut its fluff? Compete in a contest for a chance to take home a ribbon for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place. 1st place winners receive a gift basket filled with dog food, toys and treats. Register day of the event at 9 a.m. with a $10 cash per entry.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, visit cardiff101.com.