The Elements to perform live at Encinitas Art Night July 31

Indie rock band The Elements are home for summer and excited to perform live, in person July 31 at Encinitas Art Night. They will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Hosted by the City of Encinitas and Encinitas Friends of the Arts, Encinitas Art Night celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at Encinitas civic and local art galleries and is free to the public.

The Elements will play a combination of originals as well as covers. Their original music spans genres from alternative rock to indie pop. The Elements also play covers of songs from bands such as The Beatles, Talking Heads, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

For more information on The Elements, visit www.TheElements.band or follow on Instagram: @theelements.band, Twitter: @BandTheElements, and Facebook: @BandTheElements. For more information on Encinitas Art Night, visit encinitasca.gov/Residents/Cultural-Arts/ArtNight.