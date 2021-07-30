Gelson’s to host online cooking class with renowned Italian Chef Gino Angelini

Gelson’s is holding its first-ever online cooking class Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. featuring renowned Chef Gino Angelini and his wife Elizabeth Angelini, the owners of Angelini Osteria and Angelini Alimentari.

Attendees of the class will receive a cooking kit, perfect for two and priced at $49.99, that includes all the ingredients needed to create Angel Hair al Limone and Gino’s Meatballs in Marinara Sauce at home: Certified Angus Beef Ground Beef, Gino Angelini Limone Sauce, Gino Angelini Marinara Sauce, breadcrumbs, non-fat milk, eggs, fresh parsley, grated Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, angel hair pasta, and lemon.

Chef Gino Angelini, named “the best Italian chef in Los Angeles” by patrons and critics alike, started in Los Angeles in 1996. He was a chef for the legendary Italian eatery Rex II Ristorante. Six years later, Gino opened the acclaimed Angelini Osteria. Winning numerous awards, Angelini Osteria is popular for its unassuming and authentic Italian cuisine.

RSVP and pre-pay for the cooking kit at gelsons.com/angelini. The cooking kit will be available for pickup on Aug. 18 and 19 from the following locations: Gelson’s Pacific Beach, Del Mar, and Gelson’s Carlsbad. Communication with zoom details will follow.