World’s top surfers to compete at Super Girl Surf Pro on Sept. 17

USA Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore expected to compete

The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will return to the Oceanside Pier on Sept. 17-19. The world’s top female surfers, including the first-ever Team USA Olympic surfers Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks. Moore took home the gold medal in the new Olympic sport.

The free three-day event features surf contests, the Celebrity Surf Invitational, 20 Live Concerts, Festival Village, the Super Girl Gamer Pro Esports Tournament and more.

Top professional female surfers anticipated to compete are Sage Erickson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Tia Blanco (The Ultimate Surfer TV series) and former local champs, Caitlin Simmers (Oceanside) and Samantha Sibley (San Clemente).

The event will also include an extended adaptive surfing event, women’s beach soccer, free classes, speakers, art and panel discussions promoting female empowerment.

Learn more at supergirlsurfpro.com