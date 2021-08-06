‘Celebrating Santi’ to be held Aug. 8

Community members are invited to attend a special event titled “Celebrating Santi” on Sunday, Aug. 8. The event will celebrate the life of Santiago (”Santi”) Caldwell Arellano Osorio, who lost his fight with brain cancer on April 27. Santi was a freshman at Oak Crest Middle School last fall when he was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in November 2020.

Santi Caldwell Arellano Osorio

(Courtesy)

The Aug. 8 celebration will start with a paddle out between Moonlight State Beach and D Street. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. and the paddle out will take place at 10 a.m. This event will be followed by a baseball game at Encinitas Community Park. The pickup game has been organized by Santi’s Encinitas Little League baseball coach in his honor. The gathering will begin at 2 p.m. and the baseball game will start at 3 p.m. There will be food and activities for all ages. Anyone who plans to play in the game is asked to bring their gear.

