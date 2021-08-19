Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary, as well local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at 7555 Draper Ave. Aimed at young children and speakers of all levels, the story time features a different language each week. There is also a Baby Signing Story Time at 12 p.m. Mondays, Toddler Story Time at 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/month

Art & culture

• Naval Training Center Foundation and Arts District Liberty Station present a discussion with Mingei International Museum creative director Patricie Cué at noon Thursday, Aug. 19, online. Cué and Mingei graphic designer Elizabeth Martinez will discuss Mingei’s residency program and collaborations with NTC Foundation during its time at Liberty Station. Free. bit.ly/MingeiCue

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at 1008 Wall St., with “Twentieth Century.” The series, curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando, features the best screwball parring matches and will include trivia, prizes and giveaways at each screening. The series concludes Aug. 26 with “It Happened One Night.” $15 per film for members; $20 per film for nonmembers. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Finale: A Love Composed” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Held in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, the Summerfest conclusion will include a prelude performance by Trio Syzgy. $45 and up. The concert will stream online after the performance, until Sept. 6, which is free with registration. ljms.org/events

• The San Diego Union-Tribune presents the 5th annual Festival of Books from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, online. The virtual event will bring together book lovers of all ages, independent book sellers, authors, poets, illustrators and local businesses to celebrate the written word. Free; packages for Q&As with an award-winning author are available for $55 and $95. sdfestivalofbooks.com

• San Diego Jazz Ventures presents outdoor jazz concerts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 28, at The Alexandria at Torrey Pines, 10996 Torreyana Road. The first concert will feature Ben Williams Band; the second will feature Gretchen Parlato Flor. $50 for general admission; $100 for front-row seating with tapas. sdjazzventures.org.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Roberts, accompanied by Carlos Velasco and Kevin Moraine, will perform Frank Sinatra songs. $25; registration required. ljcommunitycenter.org/concerts

Warwick’s bookstore presents author Georgie Blalock at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, online. (Courtesy of Warwick’s)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Georgie Blalock at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, online. Blalock will discuss her new book “The Last Debutantes” in conversation with fellow author Kerri Maher. Free. warwicks.com/event/blalock-2021

• The Friends of Friendship Park and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present “Build that Park!” through Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1008 Wall St. The exhibition is the culmination of a four-phase design competition conceived of by San Diego architect James Brown that coincides with the 50th anniversary of Friendship Park, located at the westernmost end of the U.S.-Mexico border. The exhibition includes various responses to the challenge of creating a binational park, accessible to and shared by the people of both countries. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents its first online cooking class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The event will feature chef Gino Angelini and his wife, Elizabeth, the owners of Angelini Osteria and Angelini Alimentari. Class participants will receive a cooking kit for two, available for pickup, Aug. 18 or 19 from Gelson’s in Pacific Beach, Del Mar or Carlsbad. $49.99. gelsons.com/angelini

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa presents “Lunar Series: Core & Cocktails” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. (Courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa)

• Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa presents “Lunar Series: Core & Cocktails” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will feature a 45-minute core workout followed by cocktails and night swimming under the stars, along with complimentary valet parking, feature a mindful activation from Spa Estancia and 15 percent off at Mustangs & Burros. The event will repeat Sept. 24 and Oct. 22. $60. bit.ly/EstanciaLunar

• Black Swan Initiative will host a Gastby Summer Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at a private La Jolla home. The event will include craft cocktails, Michelin chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres, live music, art, dance, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit nonprofit Corazon de Vida, which supports orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico. $350. bit.ly/BlackSwanGatsby

• The La Jolla-based Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents its first art auction at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, online. The Zoom event will feature Yiddish music and special guests along with a collection of Seymour Rosenthal’s artwork. Funds raised will support YAANA’s new projects. $10-$36 suggested donation. yaaana.com/special-auction

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with House of Smith” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The event will feature wines by Charles Smith paired with a Gelson’s custom cheese and charcuterie plate. The wines are $32.99 and $36.99; the cheese plate is $24.99 and all are available for pickup Aug. 25 and 26 from Gelson’s in Pacific Beach, Del Mar or Carlsbad. gelsons.com/houseofsmith

