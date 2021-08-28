North Coast Rep launches Season 40 with live production of ‘Dancing Lessons’

North Coast Repertory Theatre is ringing in the new season with Mark St. Germain’s entertaining and charming “Dancing Lessons.” Two highly offbeat neighbors, a Broadway dancer and a science professor, forge an unexpected friendship as they face physical and emotional challenges. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, the audience witnesses their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.

Richard Baird directs Leilani Smith and Christopher M. Williams on North Coast Rep’s mainstage.

Dancing Lessons runs Sept. 8-Oct. 3. Previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 8. Opening Night is Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Friday (Sept 10), Wednesday (Sept 29), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m. through Oct. 3. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.