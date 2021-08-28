San Diego Botanic Garden ‘World of Bromeliads’ exhibition now open

With the rise in popularity of house plants, a new San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) exhibition shows off one of the most popular plants, the bromeliad.

World of Bromeliads is staged throughout SDBG’s lush, 37-acre campus now through Sept. 26, featuring displays in the state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory (DFEC) that opened last year as a $6.5 million tropical addition to the urban oasis.

“I love bromeliads because of their diversity, in fact there are 3,590 known species of bromeliads, almost all native to the Americas,” said SDBG President and CEO Ari Novy, PhD. “They include the tiny but mighty Spanish moss, towering beauties such as sapphire tower, gorgeous houseplants and delicious pineapple. Bromeliads exemplify how plants evolve to achieve success, while simultaneously delighting all of our senses.”

The main, must-see features of the World of Bromeliads include interactive displays, such as a station where visitors use microscopes to see the biodiversity of organisms living in bromeliad water tanks. On weekends, visitors can shop for unusual and unique plants at the Botanic Garden’s grower direct market and learn how to care for their purchase.·

SDBG presents the exhibit’s diverse assortment of bromeliads in partnership with three local nurseries – Bird Rock Tropicals, Olive Hill Greenhouses, and Sunlet Nursery – as well as the private collections of 20 members of San Diego Bromeliad Society. The Garden’s Creative Director, René van Rems, AIFD, leads the design of the show’s displays.

Entrance to World of Bromeliads is included with the price of admission. Members receive free admission. Non-member admissions range from $10 to $18. SDBG provides free entry to members of other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program.

San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 300 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024. World of Bromeliads is open now through Sept. 26, Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.