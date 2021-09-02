Ting Internet partners with Generation eSports to host gaming tournaments and a pop-up in Solana Beach

Generation Esports (GenE), is teaming up with socially-conscious internet provider Ting Internet to bring the fast-paced action of competitive gaming to high school students and local gaming communities this fall.

While smaller organized video game competitions took place in the 1990s and 2000s, higher internet speeds and the advent of livestreaming in the last decade have allowed esports to reach new heights of participation and viewership. The most commonly played genre is the real-time strategy game, with popular esport franchises, including League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Super Smash Bros, and StarCraft, among many others. While esports have already achieved tremendous success in many Asian countries – particularly South Korea and China – they are now making a notable impact in the United States.

Starting this fall, Ting Internet will host a series of esports tournaments both virtually and in-person, in several Ting Towns – cities with available high speed Ting Internet access – across the United States. GenE and Ting Internet will make esports more accessible to high school students, with the ultimate goal of legitimizing it as a varsity-level sport. Students will also have new opportunities to build friendships, learn teamwork, and be a part of an inclusive esports team at no cost to schools or parents.

Ting-sponsored tournaments commence this September in select Ting Towns and will continue through 2022. The first video game title in GenE’s tournament lineup will be Rocket League – the exciting rocket-powered vehicular soccer game by Psyonix. The first in-person experience scheduled to take place on Sept. 11, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club in Solana Beach. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the high velocity action of Rocket League powered by Ting’s blazing fast internet speed, with the chance to win prizes such as gift cards, TVs, gaming consoles, and more. Registration is now open.

Visit tinginternet.com/rocketleague for more information.