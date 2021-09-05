Art Night at the Off Track Gallery to be held Sept. 11

The public is invited to the Off Track Gallery Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., celebrating the bi-monthly Art Night receptions sponsored by the City of Encinitas.

The reception at the Off Track Gallery celebrates the artwork of new members of the Board of Directors (2021-2022 term) for the San Dieguito Art Guild which owns and operates the gallery: Kathy Bush, publicity co-chair; Laura Lowenstein, parlimentarian; Jonathan Rosenberg and Lisa Stavinoha, hospitality co-chairs; Sarah Miller, secretery; Lin Holzinger, jobs chair; Betsy Gilpin, fundraising chair; Darlene Katz, social media chair; and Sharon Hoffman, newsletter chair.

Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors at Art Night Encinitas. The event celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations — of which the Off Track Gallery is one — and is free to the public. Enjoy live music and refreshments at several locations.

All artwork currently showing in the Off Track Gallery will be 10% off all day Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. until closing

“Art Night Encinitas was conceived by the Commission for the Arts to bring focus to our civic art galleries and thriving visual art scene,” said Commission for the Arts Chair Collette Stefanko. The bi-monthly art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about the creative process..

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

The Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas Call 760-942-3636 or visit OffTrackGallery.com for more information.