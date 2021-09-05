Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event runs Sept. 12

On Sept. 12, the 25th annual Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event for the sight impaired will be held at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last event hosted by Encinitas Lions featured more than 100 visually-impaired participants and their families from San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange Counties and as far away as Sacramento and Phoenix.

They will once again have the opportunity to experience the famous local shorelines from a surfer’s point of view. Urban Surf 4Kids, with the support of local surfers, will instruct and assist the blind and sight-impaired participants in the water and challenge them to balance atop surfboards.

Lions’ clubs throughout San Diego County will provide transportation for guests to and from the beach. The Encinitas Lions Club will serve breakfast and a BBQ lunch, sponsored by McDonald’s, VG’s Donuts, Tip Top Market and Hansen’s Surf Shop.

Directions: In Carlsbad, from the 5 Freeway, take the Poinsettia turn off, go west to Pacific Highway. Turn left (south) and proceed about two miles to South Ponto Beach. For questions, email blindsurfersmail@gmail.com.