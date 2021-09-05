‘Equity in Education’ topic at AAUW event Sept. 11, open to public

“Equity in Education” is the first program in “Equity, The Path Forward,” the 2021-2022 theme of the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women. The public is invited to the virtual program Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

Branch Program Director Norelynn Pion-Goureau said her committee chose the theme as a timely focus to support the national AAUW organization’s fight for equity. Speakers Wendy Stewart, Ed.D, of MiraCosta College, and Sara Sandoval, M.A., of California State University San Marcos, will share what their colleges are doing to recruit and open opportunities in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) areas for first-time students, students of color, and women.

Wendy Stewart, Ed.D

(Courtesy)

Stewart, dean of counseling and student development at MCC, has worked in the field of education for over 25 years. She will be sharing how MCC is addressing equity issues on campus, particularly in STEM education for women and students of color as they are underrepresented in STEM fields.

Sara Sandoval, M.A.

(Courtesy)

Sandoval, coordinator for the FIRST2STEM program at CSUSM, works with underrepresented minority STEM majors.The program objectives are to support students going through the math pathway to calculus, provide community, and offer opportunities to learn about scientific research on campus.

Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom waiting room. Questions for speakers may be submitted during the presentation using the Chat function.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. The branch welcomes new members.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org