Oktoberfest is back! 25th Annual event will be held Oct. 3

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 3. The free, family-friendly event will be held on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Encinitas’ German roots go back to 1884, when Encinitas’ northeastern colony of Olivenhain was founded by German farmers. The Oktoberfest event will feature authentic German music, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, carnival rides and a street craft faire featuring 200 vendors. The family food and refreshment tent along with the Keepin’ It Local Craft Beer Garden will serve authentic German food and beers from German and local San Diego breweries.

A ceremonial parade will begin at noon.

Free parking will be available at Flora Vista Elementary School (1690 Wandering Road) with free shuttle service from the parking lot to the Oktoberfest site.

To learn more visit encinitasoktoberfest.com