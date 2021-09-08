San Diego Heart Walk pops up at Harbaugh Seaside Trails on Sept. 18

The San Diego Heart & Stroke Walk, presented by American Heart Association, is back in action this fall. The Nature Collective is hosting the North County pop-up location for the walk at Harbaugh Seaside Trails on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to walk at official pop-up start lines around the county or choose their own path. No matter where people choose to walk, participating and donating to the Heart & Stroke Walk will save lives and improve lives.

The Nature Collective invites participants to come out and experience ocean and lagoon views and fresh sea breezes at their 3-acre coastal overlook at the gateway between Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Solana Beach.

In addition to the walk, there will be tours throughout the day led by Nature Collective staff.

Harbaugh Seaside Trails are located at 2965 Highway 101. To register or for more information visit bit.ly/2WUSxtN