18th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival to be held Sept. 18

The 18th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas).

Attendees have the opportunity to sample fine wines and other beverages (some non-alcohol), and enjoy the best dishes and desserts from local restaurants and caterers. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated attendees. Masks are required for non-vaccinated attendees.

Proceeds benefit community charities. For more information and tickets, visit encinitasrotary.com.