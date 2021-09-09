Advertisement
Share
Events

18th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival to be held Sept. 18

Participants at the 2019 Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival
Participants at the 2019 Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival
(Robert McKenzie)
Share

The 18th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas).

Attendees have the opportunity to sample fine wines and other beverages (some non-alcohol), and enjoy the best dishes and desserts from local restaurants and caterers. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated attendees. Masks are required for non-vaccinated attendees.

Proceeds benefit community charities. For more information and tickets, visit encinitasrotary.com.

EventsPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement