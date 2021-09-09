Calendar: Upcoming events in Encinitas and nearby

Below are some of the events being held locally and in the City of Encinitas this month and one in October. To view more of the city’s events calendar go to bit.ly/events-sep2021

Saturdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Private venue. Address provided upon registration. Free.

Healing Grief Thru HeArt: An Expressive Arts series to support those experiencing grief and loss. Alessandra Colfi, PhD. A mixed-media art and mindfulness-based series of six workshops to help you process the complex physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of loss. 858-735-5708 / Alessandra@AlessandraColfi.com www.TheHeartWay.org

Saturday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

Art Night Encinitas. Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors to celebrate the city’s diverse visual art scene at six participating locations. Take the shuttle buses and enjoy live music and refreshments at all locations, including Encinitas Library, City Hall, Encinitas Community Center, Off Track Gallery, Art and Soul on the 101, and Bliss 101. www.encinitasca.gov/artnight. 760-633-2748.

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

Wednesdays@Noon: Iryna Krechkovsky, violin, Sorah Myung, viola. Canadian violinist Iryna Krechkovsky is a prize-winning violinist. Sorah Myung holds degrees from Yale University School of Music and performs with local symphony orchestras. They will perform works by Mozart, Handel, Telemann, and Barkauskas. www.trioceleste.com

Thursday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library 540 Cornish Drive. Free

Artist Talk: Steven Dern. Dern will be discussing the development of his Games People Play series of work and his interest in narrative art. He will be including some information about his working methods and influences. All in attendance may enter in a free drawing for one of his unframed, limited edition linocut prints. bit.ly/dern-sep16

Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20

Music By The Sea: Zēlos Saxophone Quartet. The ensemble is dedicated to performing a wide array of repertoire ranging from underrepresented contemporary works to transcriptions from the baroque, classical, and romantic eras. The triple first-place award winners have advanced degrees from top music schools. They will perform Music of the America’s with works by William Grant Still, Piazzola, Riojas, and Villalta. www.encinitas.tix.com

Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. -4 p.m. Harbaugh Seaside Trails, Solana Beach, 92075. Free.

San Diego Heart Walk at Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Come be awed by the stunning ocean and lagoon views, fresh sea breezes, and the new and continuing friendships you can enjoy along the way. Tours throughout the day will be led by Nature Collective. https://bit.ly/2X3t9Sv

Saturday, Sept. 18, 3:00-4:30 p.m. Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Free.

Artist Talk: Denise (bonaimo) Sarram. Join the assemblage artist for a deeper dive into her exhibition “Immigrate: Assimilate-Stories of Resilience.” Based on historical research of her Sicilian ancestors who immigrated to America around the turn of the 20th century, she will highlight artworks which address the narratives of the Ellis Island experience, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of NYC in 1915, and more. With a tour and Q/A following. bit.ly/sarram-sep18

Sundays, Sept. 19-Nov. 7, 3:30-5 p.m. Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd., Ste. 100. Free.

Improv Theatre for Teens and Young Adults with Autism. PACT utilizes improvisational theatre to teach social and communication skills. Vaccinated individuals are welcome to contact PACT regarding registration. 760-815-8512, info@pacthouse.org www.pacthouse.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 and 28, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 890 Balour. Free.

Roger Anderson Chorale Auditions. The chorale is starting rehearsals for the fifth season. Rehearsals are 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 5 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Register:

www.rogerandersonchorale.com/auditions-membership (760) 522-7187, raamaestro@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish. Free.

Wednesdays@Noon: Peter Pupping Quartet. Peter Pupping, William Wilson, Jeff Basile and Kevin Koch. They will perform an eclectic mix of popular genres from Rock, Pop, Funk, Latin, Blues, Standards and Smooth Jazz styles. www.peterpuppingband.com

Sunday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Calif. Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest, $110 Includes materials fee.

Psychodrama, Art and Poetry. Presenters: Ellen Speert and Paul J. Lesnik will lead you in exploring vignettes from your life to allow a fresh look through poetry, 3D art-making, and psychodrama. 760-436-3310 info@artretreats.com RSVP: https://bit.ly/38Kmf70

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish. Free

Wednesdays@Noon: Pierre Joubert, violin, Alison Luedecke, piano. The early music artists present historically-informed Baroque performances with violinists Pierre Joubert and pianist Alison Luedecke. Each is an accomplished soloist in their own right and has performed extensively in San Diego and worldwide. They will perform works by Buxtehude, Telemann, and Handel.https://bit.ly/3kEV5nu

Thursday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Highway. $12, $8 members, $6 students

Italian Film Festival: Figli (Kidz). This sharp comedy revolves around a very simple subject: having children in Italy today. Or rather, having a second child, to be more specific. https://www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com/film/figli-2

Oct. 3, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Street Venue, Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real, Free

Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest. There will be free parking located at Flora Vista Elementary School (1690 Wandering Road). With entertainment and authentic German music, carnival rides, Gemütlichkeit alpine dancers, 200 street vendors, and more! Ceremonial parade at noon. encinitasoktoberfest.com