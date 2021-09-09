Encinitas Music by the Sea series tickets now on sale

This year’s Music by the Sea series at the Encinitas Library features the winners of the 2020/21 Beverly Hills National Auditions competition in nine different concerts from September through June (no concert will be held in December).

This year’s Music by the Sea series at the Encinitas Library begins its next season Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. with the Zelos Quartet.

(Courtesy)

Award-winning artists from around the world are presented monthly in concert in the intimate and acoustically-superb Encinitas Library Community Room with its expansive view of the Pacific Ocean. All performances are on Friday nights starting at about 7:30 p.m. Each performance is about 90 minutes.

The series begins its next season Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. with the Zelos Quartet. The quartet is dedicated to performing a wide array of repertoire ranging from underrepresented contemporary works to transcriptions from the baroque, classical, and romantic eras. The triple first-place award winners have advanced degrees from top music schools.

Presented by the city of Encinitas, Music by the Sea tickets can be purchased online at www.encinitas.tix.com, or at the door. A season pass is available for $140, while individual concert tickets are $20 each. The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

For more information, call 760-633-2746 or visit encinitasca.gov/concerts.