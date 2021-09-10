Advertisement
Coastal Roots Farm hosts annual Sukkot Harvest Festival Sept. 19

Guests at the 2019 Sukkot Harvest Festival.
(Robert McKenzie)
Coastal Roots Farm will hold its 9th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly festival is the biggest event of the year, inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season and all it brings.

The Sukkot holiday is an ancient Jewish harvest festival reflecting themes of hospitality and the welcoming of strangers; like all of the farm’s events, the festival will welcome people of all backgrounds.

The community is invited to meet under the sukkah (temporary shelter) for a day filled with live music, food, and activities for all ages.

Festivities include farm tours, Kid Zone, hand-crafted goods made by local Jewish artists, live entertainment, as well as food and drink vendor options for purchase. The music line-up features Lee Coulter and Craig Parks.

Event registration is at coastalrootsfarm.org/event/sukkot-harvest-festival-2021/, and RSVPs are required to attend. The Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas.

For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

