Vegan monthly Food Festival returns Sept. 18 to Encinitas

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup is back on Saturday, Sept.18, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. with more veggie-forward food options than ever.

Held at the e101 Marketplace at 459 S Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas, this free event takes place every third Saturday and showcases the best plant-based food in San Diego County. Including a diverse lineup ranging from bao to hot dogs and brownies to Italian ice, this month features vendors include Rollin Roots, Stone Monkey, Mylkdog, Kula Ice Cream, Gianni’s Pizza, Auraganic Juicery, Maya’s Cookies, Sabor Piri Piri, Gelü Italian Ice, Tracy’s REAL Foods, Mill’d, Rafikiz Foodz, Bisbee’s, Slapped Woodfired Pizza, Kombucha Cares, Today’s Menu, Stellar Cafe, Maya’s Cookies, Big Squeeze Lemonade and Seva Foods.

Several animal rescue groups, including SNAP, ReRescue and Direct Action Everywhere, will be providing information about their organizations and offering opportunities for people to get involved in advocacy and volunteering.

“It’s been amazing to see so much demand in the community for plant-based food. Most of the people that come to our events aren’t even vegan. They just want to try delicious new things.” says Vegan Food Popup founder Michelle May. “From super healthy options to decadent treats, we have something for everyone.”

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup is family and dog-friendly with free parking available in the nearby Coaster lot.