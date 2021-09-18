EcoFest Encinitas set for Sept. 26

EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to inspiring eco-sustainability, recently announced this year’s event will take place on Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park located at 95 N Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas. EcoFest is North County’s longest-running environmental fair founded by local environmental activist Bob Nanninga and championed for years by activist Sandy Atkinson.

(Courtesy)

The fair will include environmental exhibits showcasing eco-friendly products, services and practices by the City of Encinitas, eco-friendly organizations, businesses, schools and individuals living in North County, San Diego. Hosted by the City of Encinitas, EcoFest is sponsored by San Diego Community Power, EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, The Balloon Council and the Leichtag Foundation.

EcoFest expects to attract approximately 1,500 attendees and host about 50 exhibitors and vendors, including local businesses, government agencies, and environmental organizations, including Surfrider, the local Rotary and EcoRotary clubs, the Sierra Club, the Leucadia, Encinitas and Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Associations, the Encinitas Library and others. The event features local businesses, interactive family activities, live music and organic food and drinks to help citizens live more sustainably.

“We are excited to welcome the local community to a day of fun-filled activities to encourage environmental awareness and inspire eco-friendly living to help save money and the planet,” said John Gjata, event chair, EcoFest. “We have a really exciting lineup and look forward to bringing the community together.”

Welcoming remarks will be offered by Encinitas Mayor Blakespear and renowned activist Eve Simmons. Simmons is a decades-long environmental activist, keynote speaker, moderator, mentor, green blogger, former county fish & wildlife advisory commissioner, wildlife guide and photojournalist. She lectures throughout Southern California and has served as both a House and Senate liaison on climate.

For more information, visit EcoFestEncinitas.net

