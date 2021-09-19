Artist Duke Windsor’s ‘Illumination’ solo exhibition opens Sept. 21 at Encinitas Library

Mt. Helix artist Duke Windsor will exhibit new artwork in a solo exhibition, “Illumination,” from Sept. 21 through Nov. 8, at the Encinitas Library, located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. An “Artist’s Reception” will take place during Art Night Encinitas on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

On view in this exhibit are illuminated contemporary urban and cityscapes, contemporary still life series and sculpture. Windsor’s urban-scapes have been exhibited and received awards at juried exhibitions, group shows throughout the U.S., and are held in many private collections throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has produced numerous commissions and military historical works. Windsor works in a variety of mediums including pastel, oil, acrylic, watercolor, linocut block prints and, most recently, plaster and concrete casted sculptures.

Duke states: “My paintings express the wonder and power of light, and I’ve always been drawn to the golden sunlight of Southern California. This professional artistic journey began in 1994. [As] I was walking through alleys on my way to martial arts practice, I noticed how the sunset glowed through the buildings. The golden shafts of light in contrast to the vibrant blues of the shadows greatly influenced my work. I found new inspiration from the radiance of the sun. The reverence and visceral experience I felt from the luminance of traditional Icon works further inspired me. In the art world, gold leaf techniques are often considered as merely decorative art. My goal is to advance gold leaf as a contemporary medium.”

Windsor is represented by Sparks Gallery, located within the historic Sterling Hardware Building in San Diego’s vibrant Gaslamp Quarter, located between Island and Market on Sixth Avenue. The gallery was awarded the 2015 People in Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse by Save Our Heritage Organization (SOHO). Call (619) 696-1416 from more information.

The exhibit and the Artist’s Reception are free and open to the public. For more information about the artist, visit www.dukewindsor.net.