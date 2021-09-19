Encinitas Civic Center Gallery to host exhibit by RSF Art Guild member Claudia Verciani

An exhibit of work by RSF Art Guild member Claudia Verciani will be held Sept. 20-Nov. 7 at the Encinitas Civic Center Gallery.

The title of Verciani’s exhibit is “Passages Through Italy and California”. This solo exhibition of 25 oil paintings by Verciani takes you through the sunflower fields of Italy, on a walk through the towns of Tuscany, and gives you a bird’s eye view of California’s mighty coastline.

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Verciani came to the U.S. as a young San Francisco University art student, studied graphic arts, and then as a wife, mother and businesswoman found life and love in San Diego. But for the past 10 years Verciani has made painting her full-time focus.

Verciani’s canvases tell a delightful story of her love of the natural world. This becomes clear as she recounts her early memories of finding refuge in the beauty of nature in Brazil. In the parks and woods of Rio she began her love and appreciation of nature and her need to capture it with brush and paint.

“Painting is a conviction… this is what I’m supposed to be doing with my life now,” Verciani said in a news release. “It challenges me to be better and learn more. It’s a life’s journey, constant learning, and I absolutely love it.”

Sunset cliffs by artist Claudia Verciani



(Marcel Chor)

In addition, meet Verciani and learn more about her journeys through art at the Artist’s Reception event held on Art Night Encinitas Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Encinitas Civic Center Gallery is located at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, 92024. For more information on the exhibit, visit bit.ly/38s8GZQ

For more information on Verciani, go to www.claudiaverciani.com.