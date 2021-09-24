Advertisement
San Dieguito Academy boys water polo teams up with Encinitas Oggi’s for fundraiser

The San Dieguito Academy boys water polo team’s first fundraiser of the season is Sept. 28 at Encinitas Oggi’s. The team is led by varsity coach Collin Stewart, standing front row centered.
The San Dieguito High School Academy boys water polo team will hold their first fundraiser of the season Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Encinitas Oggi’s, 305 Encinitas Blvd. Oggi’s will donate 15% of the proceeds to the team from both dine-in and take-out orders.

Funds raised will help pay for tournaments, senior night, the end-of-season banquet and more. The community is encouraged to join and support the cause. The fundraiser flyer must be given to the server when ordering and can be downloaded at sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo.

For more information, visit sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo or oggis.com/encinitas/about-us. Follow SDA Boys Water Polo on Instagram: sda_h2polo and Twitter: @SDAwaterpolo.

