Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents murder mystery thriller D.O.A

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep’s next student production is the suspenseful murder mystery thriller D.O.A. running Oct. 7-10. Frank Bigelow walks into a police station to report a murder: his own. Will he unravel the mystery before his time runs out? Will the killer be brought to justice? An adaptation of the 1950s classic noir film, D.O.A. is a swiftly moving thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With cigar-smoking detectives and gun-toting femme fatales, D.O.A. includes all the noir tropes plus updates to the story that will appeal to modern audiences.

Director Benjamin Cole is driven to guide his strong cast of student actors. “You’ll see some compelling scene work, and devoted emotional commitment between the actors,” Cole reports. “What I love best about this production is the constant building of tension and unpredictable twists as more is revealed from each character.” The show runs a daring sprint of 70 minutes with no intermission and promises to intrigue audiences throughout.

Cole is a member of the Society of American Fight Directors or S.A.F.D. The organization is an internationally-recognized nonprofit dedicated to promoting safety and fostering excellence in the art of stage combat. The skills taught in this production’s fight choreography are based on historically accurate techniques, but adapted to keep actors safe and looking cool while telling stories of theatrical violence on stage. Cole boasts, “I’m so proud of our student’s commitment to safety while performing all the fight moments. They have been able to do some very impressive routines while maintaining these electrifying characters.”

Performances are Oct. 7-10 with show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20 for adults and $16 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Buy tickets and check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are: Victoria Baltzer, San Diego; Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Nicolas Castillo, San Diego; Daisy Chen, Solana Beach; Abby Klubeck, San Diego; Ezri Rohatgi, Cardiff; Phillip Korth, Del Mar; and Matt FitzGerald, Escondido. Additional students featured on production staff are Jackson Kampf, San Diego; Lily Chen, Solana Beach; and Isabel White, Encinitas.