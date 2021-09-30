Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The American Lung Association and Burr Heart and Lung Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital present “San Diego Community Connections: Dinner with the Docs” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, online. The live webinar will feature Capt. Alma Lowry of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and local intensive-care nurses. The series continues weekly through Wednesday, Nov. 17, with various local experts. Free. bit.ly/ALASDwebinars

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity presents “Cocktails and Conversation with UPLIFT San Diego” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at a private home on Inspiration Drive in La Jolla. UPLIFT provides tutoring and mentoring services for low-income students and helps house San Diego’s homeless people. $40; seating is limited. stgchildrenscharity@gmail.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class continues at 1 p.m. every Thursday at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Masks are required. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and La Jolla Playhouse present a theater workshop and viewing of the playhouse’s 2021 Pop Tour “Pick Me Last” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7555 Draper Ave. Playhouse teaching artist Wilfred Paloma will lead games and exercises, followed by a recording of the show. The event is geared toward third- to sixth-graders, but all ages are welcome. Free. lajollalibrary.org/events

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents its “Not-So-Elementary Book Club” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. A volunteer will read the first chapter of “The Silver Arrow” by Lev Grossman, followed by a librarian-led discussion. Previous reading of the book is not required. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the first concert of its “Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, will feature Sue Palmer, Rob Deez and Jon Zampese. $15 for Athenaeum members ($39 for the three-concert series); $20 for non-members ($54 for the series). ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• B Free Studio presents “Human Connections” beginning Friday, Oct. 1, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes work by painters Scott Prior and Brent Jacobs and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival starting Friday, Oct. 1, online and at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The three-day festival will feature 25 short films from the United States, Israel and Argentina. $15 and up. lfjcc.org/cjc/sdijff.aspx

• The La Jolla Presbyterian Church gallery opens its 2021 Fall Artist Series with a solo exhibit by La Jolla painter Katherine Keeling. A “meet the artist” event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7715 Draper Ave. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Nov. 7. Free.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 22nd annual “Summer Festival” beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event, held in October this year, will feature pianist Gustavo Romero on four consecutive Sundays. $50 per concert for Athenaeum members ($192 for the series); $55 per concert for non-members ($212 for the series). Dinner options are available. ljathenaeum.org/summer-festival

• Adventures by the Book presents “Play Nice But Win: An ABTB Means Business Fireside Adventure” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, online. Dell Computer founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell will speak with billionaire entrepreneur, Fireside co-founder and “Shark Tank” cast member Mark Cuban. Admission includes a hardcover copy of “Play Nice But Win.” $31.50. adventuresbythebook.com/event/michael-dell-mark-cuban

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Divine Dante” lecture series with “La Divina Commedia — Purgatorio” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, online. Victoria Martino leads the series commemorating the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

Warwick’s bookstore and Penguin Random House will present author Richard Osman on Wednesday, Oct. 6, online. (Courtesy of Penguin Books)

• Warwick’s bookstore and Penguin Random House present author Richard Osman at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, online. Osman will discuss his new book, “The Man Who Died Twice,” in conversation with author Jeffery Deaver. Free. Autographed book copies will be for sale. warwicks.com/event/osman-2021

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a reception for La Jolla Art Association artists at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature the works of LJAA members Joan Everds, Beverly Brock, Jennifer Taylor, Toni Williams, Lindsay Ahart, Leah Higgins and Ernest Alvarez, including landscapes, still lifes and digital paintings. Their exhibition opens Saturday, Oct. 2, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 27. Reservations are required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Vanguard Culture presents “WomXn” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, online. The third installment of the nonprofit’s “The History of Joy” series will feature cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph. $15 and up. bit.ly/womxnOct7

• The Roustabouts Theatre is streaming a filmed production of “Book of Leaves” through Sunday, Oct. 10. The play by Will Cooper was filmed with six actors performing solo before a green screen. $15. theroustabouts.org/bookofleaves

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Garden” through Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The world-premiere play explores the complex relationship between two women. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• “Come From Away,” a musical about airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11, is streaming on Apple TV+. The musical premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015, began a Broadway run in 2017 and earned director and playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. The streaming production features several cast members from the local premiere. Free for seven days with an Apple TV+ subscription. bit.ly/CFAAppleTV

Galas & events

La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel will present a “Pink Tea” at 11 a.m. Fridays in October. (Courtesy of La Valencia Hotel)

• La Valencia Hotel presents a “Pink Tea” at 11 a.m. Fridays in October at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. Offerings include finger sandwiches, pink homemade sweets, scones and a glass of brut rosé. Pink attire is encouraged. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen San Diego. $95 per person; reservations are required. bit.ly/LaVPinkTea

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆