‘Fostering Equity in Housing & Education’ topic at AAUW event Oct. 9, open to public

“Fostering Equity in Housing & Education” is the second program in “Equity, The Path Forward,” the 2021-2022 theme of the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women. The public is invited to the virtual program Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

Mali Woods-Drake, co-founder, executive director and president of Encinitas4Equality

(Lee Auerbach)

Speakers from Encinitas4Equality, a nonprofit and community space focused on systemic change within businesses and education systems, the public safety and housing spheres, will be introduced by Mali Woods-Drake, co-founder, executive director and president.

Lydell Fleming, Housing co-lead, will discuss how his committee is promoting the development of more affordable housing in Encinitas to promote a more diverse and equitable community. Its mission is to increase housing access for low-income and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and other Persons of Color) individuals in Encinitas.

Dhalia Balmir, Equity in Education co-lead, will share how her group will develop and adopt policies that guarantee Encinitas students racial and ethnic equity in education, representation, and experience.

Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the speakers may be submitted during the presentation using the Chat function.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. The branch welcomes new members.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org

