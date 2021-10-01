Annual Oktoberfest back in Encinitas with German food, beer, music and festivities

Encinitas’ Oktoberfest is back from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real, hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. The 25th annual family-oriented event features German music, food and beer and folk dancing by the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers. A ceremonial parade is slated for noon.

Highlights include a family fun zone, carnival rides and a street craft fair with 200 vendors. The food and refreshment tent and Keepin’ It Local Craft Beer Garden will serve German food and beers from German and local San Diego breweries.

The event pays tribute to the German heritage of many of Encinitas’ early settlers going back to the 1880s when 25 families started the colony of Olivenhain, aka Olive Grove, on a tract of land known as Rancho Las Encinitas, according to an online history of the Olivenhain Municipal Water District.

Free parking is available at Flora Vista Elementary School, 1690 Wandering Road, with a free shuttle to the Oktoberfest.

Admission is free. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com.