Advertisement
Share
Events

Annual Oktoberfest back in Encinitas with German food, beer, music and festivities

Encinitas' 25th annual Oktoberfest
Encinitas’ 25th annual Oktoberfest features German music, dancing, beer and food along with carnival rides and a street fair.
(Courtesy encinitasoktoberfest.com)

Encinitas’ 25th annual Oktoberfest features German music, dancing, beer and food along with carnival rides and street fair organized by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Encinitas’ Oktoberfest is back from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real, hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. The 25th annual family-oriented event features German music, food and beer and folk dancing by the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers. A ceremonial parade is slated for noon.

Highlights include a family fun zone, carnival rides and a street craft fair with 200 vendors. The food and refreshment tent and Keepin’ It Local Craft Beer Garden will serve German food and beers from German and local San Diego breweries.

The event pays tribute to the German heritage of many of Encinitas’ early settlers going back to the 1880s when 25 families started the colony of Olivenhain, aka Olive Grove, on a tract of land known as Rancho Las Encinitas, according to an online history of the Olivenhain Municipal Water District.

Free parking is available at Flora Vista Elementary School, 1690 Wandering Road, with a free shuttle to the Oktoberfest.
Admission is free. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com.

Events
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement