Donors sought to relieve Red Cross blood bank shortage

The American Red Cross is running a number of blood drives throughout North County in response to their emergency blood and platelet shortage. The nonprofit reported that blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year and it is the lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015.

The Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs, according to the nonprofit. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are needed.

Here are some upcoming local blood drives:

Encinitas

Oct. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena.

Oct. 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road.

Oct. 14: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Oceanside

Oct. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Walmart, 705 College Blvd.

Oct. 7: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real.

Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., YMCA, 4701 Mesa Drive.

Oct. 14: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus St.

Rancho Santa Fe

Oct. 3: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., The Village Community Presbyterian Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias.

San Marcos

Oct. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Drive.

Oct. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mission Hills Church, 400 Mission Hills Court.

Oct. 14: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of San Marcos, 1 Civic Center Drive.

Vista

Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Guajome Park Academy, 2000 N. Santa Fe.

Donors who come through Sept. 30 receive a limited-edition, football-inspired Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts. Donors who come in October receive a link by email to claim a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

To donate blood, bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Donors have the option to fill out the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Donors should weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.