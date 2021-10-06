The return of the Olivenhain Haunted Hotel

A favorite Halloween tradition is back— Boy Scout Troop 2000 will again transform the historic Germania Hotel into a Haunted Hotel to spook brave visitors this October.

Last year the hotel was canceled for the first time in 20 years due to the pandemic. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever with a fully outdoor experience that will include the new Trail of Terror walking tour as well as the classic Haunted Hotel with limited capacity to promote less crowding and easier access. The family-friendly event is presented by Boy Scout Troop 2000 and the Olivenhain Town Council.

The hotel will haunt the weekends of Oct 15-16, Oct 22-23 and Oct 29-30 from 6-9 p.m. each night. Snacks and goodies will also be on sale. The Olivenhain Meeting Hall is located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road.

