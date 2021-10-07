Calendar: Upcoming events in Encinitas and nearby

Below are some of the upcoming events being held locally and in the City of Encinitas. To view more of the city’s events calendar go to bit.ly/3DaJSCH

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep’s next student production is the suspenseful murder mystery thriller D.O.A. running Oct. 7-10.

Performances are Oct. 7-10 with show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20 for adults and $16 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Buy tickets and check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish. Free

Wednesdays@Noon concert: Quartet Luminoso. The virtuoso ensemble comprised of clarinetist Robert Zelickman, violinist Päivikki Nykter, violist Francesca Savage, and cellist Cecilia Kim. Their performances of duos, trios, and quartets have delighted audiences since 2015. Hear works by Respighi, Sibelius, Stamitz, and Piazzolla. www.encinitas.tix.com

Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20

Music By The Sea concert: Sophia Stoyanovich, violin, Derek Wang, piano. Hailed as “...a spectacular young violinist” by the Seattle Times, American-born violinist Sophia Stoyanovich has captivated audiences since her premiere at age ten with the Bremerton Symphony. She received the Gold Medal at the 2016 New York International Virtuosi Competition and has advanced degrees from The Juilliard School. They will perform works by Beethoven, Ives, Adams and Ysaye. www.sophiastoyanovich.com, www.encinitas.tix.com

Saturday, Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Free

Art Night Encinitas: 3rd Annual U.S. Veterans Exhibition and Reception. Spotlighting a unique display of 2D and 3D artworks from local veterans, alongside the artists of the Off Track Gallery. In support of the troops come meet these exceptional artists, with awards presented by Brigadier General, Dave Brahms (retired), live music by the Bud Brothers, interviews by Max Lux Media, and refreshments. 760-942-3636, OffTrackGallery.com

Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and other locations. Free

Art Night Encinitas. Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries open their doors to celebrate the city’s diverse visual art scene at seven participating locations. Take the shuttle buses and enjoy live music and refreshments at all locations, including Encinitas Library, City Hall, Encinitas Community Center, Institute of Contemporary Art, Off Track Gallery, Art and Soul on the 101, and Bliss 101. www.encinitasca.gov/artnight

Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. San Dieguito County Park, 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Free

Not So Scary Fall Festival. Discover hoots and howls at the Nature Collective Halloween Family Day. Costumes are encouraged. Kids can join hands-on interactive activities, from craft-making to live animal encounters. Nature gets the spotlight with a fun variety of family-friendly experiences and nature walks in a Halloween theme. Join Nature Collective with County Parks rangers to discover that creepy crawly creatures are not-so-scary after all! Nature Collective exists to drive a passion for nature, for all. https://thenaturecollective.org/event/not-so-scary-fall-festival-10-17-2021/

Monday, Oct. 18-Friday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza Street, $220

Fall Animal Camp. A week-long camp with hands-on games, activities, arts and crafts, guest speakers and of course live animals to teach children about animals and their importance in our world. Each day of camp provides a window into the life of shelter animals, rescued animals, wildlife conservation and animal care! Camp is appropriate for ages: 6–12 years old 760-753-6413, education@sdpets.org, www.sdpets.org

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish. Free

Wednesdays@Noon concert: The Latsos Piano Duo. Anna Fedorova-Latso and Giorgi Latso. They are highly regarded piano virtuosos on the international classical music scene. Anna is a First Prize winner of international piano competitions in Russia, Italy and Greece. Girogi is a Steinway Artist and tours internationally. Their repertoire includes all major works for piano four hands and orchestral transcriptions, with a focus on French, Russian and German composers. www.giorgilatso.com, www.encinitas.tix.com

Friday, Oct. 22-Sunday, Oct. 24. Cardiff-by-the Sea Old Post Office, 2027 Newcastle Ave, $25

Cardiff COVID Art Project. Join the Cardiff community to create a collective art piece in response to the COVID experience of being separated during the pandemic then reconnecting as a community through art. With help from artist Marissa Quinn, families can paint a portion of the mural during a personally selected time. Then, each family will have the opportunity to display their work. Each painted section will create the image of the whole mural. www.cardiff101.com/events

Thursday, Oct. 21 and Wednesday, Oct.27, 5 p.m.-7:50 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Free

Día de los Muertos Altar Workshops. Make your own Día de los Muertos altar with local artist Luis Murguia. All materials provided. Participants must attend both workshops. Part of Encinitas Dia de los Muertos. RSVP: 760-753-7376.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2:30 p.m.-4:40 p.m. San Dieguito Methodist Church patio, 170 Calle Magdalena, $10, $8 $25/family max.

North Coast Symphony Presents Beethoven. Join the symphony for its outdoor autumn concert conducted by Daniel Swem. The orchestra will perform a mostly Beethoven program including the Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, also known as the Pastoral Symphony. 760-944-0872

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish. Free

Wednesdays@Noon concert: Andrew Harrison, saxophone, Jason Lo, piano. Virtuoso saxophonist Andrew Harrison is a solo artist, award winner and educator. He received a DMA from USC and is on the faculty of Mt. San Antonio College. Pianist, teacher, and chamber musician, Dr. Jason Lo is an in-demand performer whose diverse talents have taken him around the globe. They will perform works by Ibert, Ozley, Ravel, and Pegram. www.andrewsharrison.com, www.encinitas.tix.com

Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive, $35 $20

Hutchins Consort: Celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. The Consort will do a multi-genre performance that will include everything from classical music to New Orleans tinged jazz to a modern piece written especially for the unique instruments the consort plays. All of the music will be about that space where worlds and time meet in the great tradition of Halloween and Dia del Los Muertos. 858-366-2423

Saturday, Oct. 30, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Free

Encinitas Dia de los Muertos. The family-friendly “Day of the Dead” festival includes performances by San Diego’s top Mariachi Bands and Ballet Folklorico dancers. Plus art-making workshops for children: sugar skulls and paper flowers; artist demos, a student art exhibit, Callejeros De Encinitas Car Club, food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors, giveaways and Community Ofrenda. www.encinitasarts.org

Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 -8 p.m. Downtown Encinitas, S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas Bl. to K Street. Free

Safe Trick-or-Treat. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll up and down “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. Fantastic carved pumpkins will be on display at multiple viewing locations, and dozens of merchants will have goodies for kids. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters. 760-943-1950, www.encinitas.com

Exhibits

Thru Nov. 5, open hours. City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue. Free

Exhibition: Claudia Verciani, Passages Through Italy and California. Oil Paintings. A collection of oil paintings of a Plein Air trip to Italy, and local pieces from Southern California. Claudia Verciani is inspired by the great Impressionists to create pieces that embody traditional Impressionist influences combined with contemporary styles across a diverse range of subject matter. Art Night: Oct. 16, 6-9pm. 760-633-2600. www.claudiaverciani.com.

Thru Nov. 5, open hours. City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue. Free

Exhibition: Fred Marinello, Kaiju and Designer Toys and Art. Mixed media. “For me, Art is art and the medium merely evokes the message. Exploring and dealing with personal imagery and symbolism. I use ideas, feelings, fantasies and the unconscious (dreamed and imagined) expressed with personal imagery and symbolism.” Art Night: Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. 760-633-2600. fredmarinello42@gmail.com

Thru Nov. 8, open hours. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free

Exhibition: Duke Windsor, Illumination. Acrylic paintings. “My paintings express the wonder and power of light, and I’ve always been drawn to the golden sunlight of Southern California. The Golden Skies series came about after several years of experimenting with ways to express this light in my urban/rural cityscapes in a fresh and meaningful way. This experimentation came to fruition when I was inspired to utilize gold leaf after viewing the works of Gustav Klimt.” Art Night: Oct. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. 760-753-7376. www.dukewindsorstudio.com

Thru Nov. 8, open hours. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free

Exhibition: Luis Murguia, A Celebration of Life and Death. Papier-mâché. The artwork is Day of the Dead paper maché figures made with paper and other other materials, painted and decorated, displaying daily life activities. Art Night: Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. 760-753-7376. LMurguia@sdcoe.net

Thru Nov. 9, open hours. Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Free

Exhibition: Michael Colletta, Paintings and Drawings. Oil Paintings. The oil paintings and drawings are created from memory, observation, and imagination. Working in this way, I search for a space where I can find meaning in everyday life. Art Night: Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. 760-943-2260. mcolletta@cox.net

Thru Nov. 9, open hours. Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Free

Exhibition: Michelle Rose Gilman, Find Your Daydream. Mixed Media. “I enjoy using a vast array of media. There is a piece of art in just about any object. Transforming everyday things into whimsical fantasies is what my art is about.

Nothing is off limits. If it has a surface it can become a beautiful daydream!” Art Night: Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. 760-943-2260. www.featherpunkstudio.com

Thru Nov. 9, open hours. Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Free

Exhibition: Ernest Pick, Contemporary Sculpture. Mixed media. “My interest is in developing abstract sculpture in steel or wood. I like to explore the relationships of forms and the dynamics of the various parts of a sculpture. My main preference for material is wood, but I also work in metal. My main interest is in smaller indoor or outdoor works.” Art Night: Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. 760-943-2260. erniepeck@netzero.net