OMWD to host free native plant virtual workshop Oct. 14

Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites the public to attend a free virtual workshop on landscaping with native plants on Oct. 14, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The workshop is designed for individuals who are interested in incorporating native plants in their gardens to increase water efficiency and support local ecology.

Speaker Greg Rubin is a local author and landscape designer who specializes in native gardens. His presentation will touch on all aspects of native landscaping and how it differs from conventional ornamental horticulture. Topics of discussion include native soil ecology, design concepts and styles, plant selection, irrigation design, watering schedules, maintenance, mulches, and pest and weed control.

“Encouraging California-friendly landscape transformations is key in curbing outdoor water use,” said OMWD Board Director Neal Meyers. “Native gardens can use one-tenth of the water that non-native gardens need. Customers interested in identifying ways to save can also apply for rebates for turf replacement and high-efficiency irrigation equipment.”

Many homeowners and businesses are choosing to incorporate native plants into their landscapes due to the advantages they offer. California native plants are drought-tolerant, low-maintenance, and beautiful, with the added advantage of providing habitat for birds and butterflies. Fall is an ideal time to plant as cooler weather and rain help young plants become established.

For more information and to register for this event, visit www.olivenhain.com/events.