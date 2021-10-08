‘Those Witches Be Crazy’ pub crawl benefit set for Oct. 16

Witches and wizards dressed in full regalia will be cavorting along Highway 101 on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending around 2:30 p.m., as Those Witches Be Crazy returns for its second year. A portion of the proceeds for this witch-themed pub crawl along Highway 101 will go to Encinitas’ Community Resource Center, which, according to its website, has a mission “to end hunger, homelessness and domestic violence in North County San Diego.”

Participants (women and men) are asked to dress as a witch or a warlock. There will be three broom stops at local favorites along the 101 (all between C St. and K St.). Upon check-in at the event you will receive four tickets to use during the broom stops. Each ticket can be redeemed for one drink.

For more information and tickets, visit thosewitchesbecrazy.com/ticketsshop and thosewitchesbecrazy.com.