Cardiff 101 to host Cardiff COVID art project

Join the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community as it comes together to create a collaborative art piece in response to the COVID-19 experience of being separated during the pandemic then reconnecting as a community through art.

With help from local artist Marissa Quinn, families and individuals alike are invited to paint a personalized portion of the 24-square foot art panel during a pre-selected time. Each painted section will help create the image of the whole mural. Once completed, participants will have the opportunity to see their work displayed in Cardiff. This piece will initially be displayed in the North Courtyard of the Cardiff Town Center but will be moved in the future.

The project event will take place Friday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 2027 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007.

A $25 donation per square will support the Cardiff 101 COVID-19 art project. Space is limited to 8 parties each day. Reserve your spot at cardiff101.com/events.