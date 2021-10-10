Halloween Happenings: A guide to spooky (and not so scary) festivities in North County

Halloween festivities from pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating to costume contests and haunted houses are happening throughout North County. Check websites for COVID-19 safety measures.

Pumpkins are ready for picking. (L. McIntosh)

BONSALL

Boo At The Zoo: Meet spooky and not-so-spooky animals during hourlong early evening flashlight tours with candy stations and apple cider at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31 at Wild Wonders, 5712 Vía Montellano. Feel free to wear your costume. Tickets are $250 for private tours for families of 1-5 people. Visit wildwonders.org.

CARLSBAD

Brick-Or-Treat: Halloween Celebration Saturdays in October at Legoland, with not-so-spooky entertainment, dance parties, live music, costume entertainers and trick-or-treating. Brick-or-Treat is all day and is included with park admission. Visit legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/brick-or-treat.

Carlsbad Strawberry Company Pumpkin Patch: Apple cannons, tractor rides, haunted corn maze in October and the Pumpkin Patch. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Nov. 8 at 1050 Cannon Road. Visit carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin.

DEL MAR

Pumpkin Station: Festivities include carousel, rides, giant slides and play center along with pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Not So Scary Fall Festival: Free nature-themed Halloween family day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at San Dieguito County Park, 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Kids can join hands-on interactive activities, from craft-making to live animal encounters led by park rangers. Costumes are encouraged. Hawk talk is at 11 a.m. Reserve a spot at thenaturecollective.org/event/not-so-scary-fall-festival-10-17-2021.

Drive-Thru Scream Zone — Not planned for this year. Visit thescreamzone.com.

ENCINITAS

Trick-or-Treating on Pumpkin Lane: Free annual Safe Trick-or-Treat is from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Dozens of merchants will have goodies for kids. Costumed trick-or-treaters stroll on “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Highway 101, from Encinitas Boulevard to K Street. Halloween-themed activities and games for kids in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dancing to live music on the courtyard stage. Visit encinitas101.com.

ESCONDIDO

Pumpkin Farm: Festivities include corn maze, hayrides and petting zoo along with pumpkins and sunflowers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14 and open until 7 p.m. Oct. 15- 31 at Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm, 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Harvest Party: The annual event features carnival-style games, pony rides, face painting and balloon animals from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 for families with children ages 2 through sixth grade at Emmanuel Faith Community Church, 639 E. 17th St. Food will be sold. Visit efcc.org.

Pumpkin Fest: Fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Escondido High School farm, 1535 N. Broadway. Highlights include hayrides, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, car show and carnival-like games for kids along with food, vendors, plant sale including floral designs and fresh produce from the farm. Bring mask. Visit ehscougars.com.

Pumpkin Patch: The Farm Stand West hosts a you-pick Pumpkin Patch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 2115 Miller Ave. Free admission. Visit thefarmstandwest.com .

FALLBROOK

Pumpkin Picking: Pumpkin picking from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 3 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31 at The Vineyard, 1924 E. Mission Road. Free admission, small parking fee. Visit fallbrookpumpkinpatch.com.

Scarecrow Days: Drive-by viewing of scarecrows runs through Oct. 31. New attractions include “Wizard of Oz” characters, Rapunzel and Ring Around The Rosy along with Field of Silent People and Pumpkin Heads. Scarecrow Fall Fun Kids Zone at the Fallbrook Main Avenue Farmers Market is on Saturdays through Oct 23. Viewing directory is at fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Halloween Treats Downtown: Visit Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce member businesses and market vendors for a treat from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Main Avenue Farmers Market. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Fall Fun Fest - Trunk N Treat: Open to the community from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Fallbrook VFW, 1175 Old Stage Road. Visit fallbrookvfw.org.

Halloween Dinner Mob: The event is at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill, 125 S. Main St. Costume contest. Register early at (760) 728-5845. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

OCEANSIDE

Trick-or-treating at market: A free Halloween trick-or-treating event is from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Mission Marketplace, 427 College Blvd. Wear a costume. Visit missionmarketplaceoceanside.com.

POWAY

Halloween Treat Trail: Children and their families can follow the Treat Trail on Oct. 31 hosted by the Poway Chamber of Commerce. A list and map of participating businesses will be posted. Visit business.poway.com.

Haunted House: Stroll through the haunted halls of Old Poway Park’s Haunted House from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24-27 at Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road. Billed as a “screamingly fun time.” Not recommended for children under 5. Admission is $1 per person.

RAMONA

Mountain Valley Ranch Pumpkin Patch: Assortment of pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 842 Highway 78. Corn maze, corn cannon and petting zoo. Pony rides all day on weekends and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Visit mountainvalleyranch.com.

RANCHO SANTA FE

Howl-O-Ween fest: Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival each Saturday in October and Halloween, Oct. 31, with crafts, critter encounters, mini pumpkin patch and Eerie Expedition. To maximize social distancing, registration is required for one-hour time slots between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/howl-o-ween-harvest.

SAN MARCOS

Family Halloween Party: The “spooktacularly” decorated Wood House at Woodland Park, 1148 Rock Springs Road, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 for a Halloween party with games, crafts, activities and goodies. Register at https://www.san-marcos.net.

Teen Scary Movie Night: “A Quiet Place Part II” (PG-13) will be screened for teens from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 in the garden of the Wood House at Woodland Park, 1148 Rock Springs Road. Bring chair or blanket. Food allowed. Doors open at 6 p.m.; movie at 7 p.m. Free. Visit https://www.san-marcos.net.

Breakfast With The Littlest Pumpkin: Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and orange juice or coffee, served from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the San Marcos Community Center, 3 Civic Center Drive. Admission is $5. Register at https://www.san-marcos.net.

VALLEY CENTER

Bates’ pumpkin patch: Hayrides, straw maze, a petting corral, pony rides along with food and lots of pumpkins and gourds through Oct. 31 at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Valley Woods Road. Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday with free parking and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission and $8 cash-only parking on October weekends. Pony rides, $9; interactive petting zoo, $4; tractor hay ride, $3; and straw maze, $3. Visit batesnutfarm.biz.

Howl-o-Ween Doggie Costume Contest & Parade: Bring your dog costume for the costume contest and parade Oct. 23-24 at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Valley Woods Road. Prizes awarded to the top dogs. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Judging and parade begin at 11 a.m. $8 cash-only parking. Visit batesnutfarm.biz.

VISTA

Halloween Family Fun: Free trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the parking lot of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Kid-friendly craft kits, goodies, display of fire engines and squad cars. Visit cityofvista.com/residents/trick-or-treat

Track or Treat: The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23-24 during the final weekend of this year’s Fall Antique Engine & Tractor Show at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave. Highlights include gas engine row startup, antique equipment parade, tractor games on the parade route; demonstrations on weaving, spinning, blacksmithing and woodworking along with milling. Pumpkin pinata, candy and prizes and pumpkin patch. Admission is $8; adults ages 65 and up, $7; kids ages 6-12, $5 and free for kids younger than 6. Free for active-duty military. Visit agsem.com.

COUNTYWIDE

PoeFest: A Halloween event featuring four programs at the historic Villa Montezuma Museum, 1925 K St. The festival takes place Oct. 29-31, presented by Write Out Loud with Friends of Villa Montezuma. Features three interactive experiences as participants explore the mansion, culminating in an encounter with Edgar Allan Poe. Tickets are $40. Visit writeoutloudsd.com/poefest.

