Vintage Lionel trains on display at Cardiff Library

Local train enthusiast Bob Shultz.
During the months of October and November the Cardiff-by-the Sea Library is featuring pre-war and post Lionel trains from the collection of Bob Shultz, a local train enthusiast. Many of the trains are over 100 years old.

The library is located at 2081 Newcastle Ave. and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, contact r.shultz760@gmail.com.

