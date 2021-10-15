Susan G. Komen San Diego to host revamped More Than Pink Walk Nov. 7

Susan G. Komen’s new and improved annual More than Pink Walk in San Diego will be held in-person on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Balboa Park, with exciting interactive activities after the walk for all guests and participants.

The signature fundraising event will begin with an opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 8 a.m. Afterwards, participants are invited to take part in fun and exciting activities, from music to health screenings, food trucks and more for the entire community to enjoy.

The event this year will be more interactive. It brings not only a new name, the More than Pink Walk, but a new format as well. Susan G. Komen will focus on bringing together an empowered community for a fresh experience in a new location in Balboa Park. Participants will have several areas of engagement including pre- and post-walk yoga sessions, multiple food trucks offering a variety of cuisines, Ford display vehicles, exclusive tour and viewing of mammogram screening techniques and procedures, team and individual photo opportunities and backdrops, and immersive art installations.

Susan G. Komen’s Hope Village provides current patients, Survivors, and Thrivers (those living with metastatic breast cancer) with special self-care demonstrations, massage services, and free food to honor and celebrate their personal journeys. The Pillars area showcases Komen’s initiatives in research, critical patients care, community programs, and policy and advocacy. In addition, community leaders in breast cancer-related fields will provide presentations and demonstrations on topics ranging from Breast Cancer 101 to how families and friends can support patients and survivors on their journey.

The event will include a VIP tent, an exclusive area for all top fundraisers and a guest to enjoy perks and recognition of their hard work and dedication to the More Than Pink Walk. Participants who raise $1,000 and above will receive a top fundraiser lanyard, access to complimentary food and beverages, shaded lounge seating, and special giveaways.

As always, the health and safety of the community is critical, and Komen aims to make every event as accessible as possible. For those who are unable to attend the event in person, a virtual option will be available. Attendees will also learn how their fundraising makes an impact in Komen’s fight against breast cancer.

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital for our community to come together once again to support those facing a breast cancer diagnosis. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many women to delay or forgo their regular screenings and disrupted treatment plans, and current estimates say that may cause the loss of 10,000 additional lives from breast and colorectal cancer,” says Meredith Hall-Chand, executive director for Susan G. Komen in San Diego. “We’re asking all San Diegans to join us as one united community so that we can stem this tide and reach those women and men who need our services the most. Please join us on Nov. 7.”

The Walk will raise the financial resources needed to fund life-saving research investments, raise public awareness, and support folks fighting breast cancer. By uniting under one cause, Komen has been able to make an immense impact. They have raised more than $2 billion to date, with 80 cents or more of every dollar going directly to research, screening services, local healthcare, financial assistance, and support services. Currently, $988 million has been invested in research, more than any other nonprofit.

This year, Komen invites the local community to come together to honor survivors, stand with those battling cancer, and commemorate those who have passed on. Every step taken and every dollar donated helps the organization come closer to finding a cure and ending this disease. United, the global movement to defeat breast cancer is unstoppable. With the continued support of the community, a world without breast cancer is within reach.

At this time, masks or proof of vaccinations will not be required, but both are strongly encouraged. While this is an outdoor event with options for spacing, there will be a few changes to protect the health and safety of the community, including people currently undergoing treatment. Komen will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 transmission rates locally and will update protocols as necessary.

For more information on the More than Pink Walk in San Diego, visit bit.ly/3v3hTSK

Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN for more information on Susan G. Komen.