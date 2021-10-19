Food System Alliance holds gathering Oct. 22

The San Diego Food System Alliance hosts its inaugural Annual Gathering from 9:30 a.m. to 5p.m. Oct. 22 outdoors at Leichtag Commons on Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Highlights include speakers, interactive sessions, networking and local food. Registration is $100, including lunch; scholarships are available. Attendees should register for program sessions, so the event organizer can manage the size of each group. Doors open at

8:30 a.m. Registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 18.Visit theannualgathering.org/register.