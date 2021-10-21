Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla-based Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine presents “People, Planet, Purpose: Transforming Consciousness and Creating Global Unity in Integrative Health and Medicine” starting Friday, Oct. 29, online. The annual three-day conference is aimed at health and medical professionals seeking to broaden their practices. $250 and up. aihm.org/conference-registration-step-1

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Game-gineers” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7555 Draper Ave. The hands-on technology workshop for grades five through 10 will teach virtual reality, Python coding and robotics. Free; registration required. lajollalibrary.org/events

• Code Galaxy presents a Halloween-themed coding class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, online. The hour-long event will teach the fundamentals of coding in an interactive environment. bit.ly/codegalaxyoct

Arts & culture

• Adventures by the Book presents “Woodrow on the Bench: A Fireside Pre-launch Happy Hour Adventure” at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, online. The live event will feature author Jenna Blum. $5 and up. adventuresbythebook.com/event/woodrow-on-the-bench

• BFree Studio presents opening receptions for “As We See It: Two Visions in Encaustic” at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features mother-daughter artists Heidi and Jiela Rufeh and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. Free. bfreestudio.net

R.B. Stevenson Gallery in La Jolla will present a reception for San Diego artist Stephen Curry on Saturday, Oct. 23, for “Shadowland,” his show featuring still-life paintings. (Courtesy of R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents a reception for San Diego artist Stephen Curry at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Curry’s solo show, “Shadowland,” featuring new still-life paintings, opens at 1 p.m. for early viewing and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “On the Move” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The performance, part of City Ballet’s 29th-anniversary season, features a program by resident choreographer Geoffrey Gonzalez for lovers of both classical and contemporary ballet. $42 and up. ljms.org/events/city-ballet-on-the-move

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the sixth annual “Tapestry: A Community Celebration of Jewish Learning” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, online. The event will feature several speakers, including a keynote presentation by author and professor David Kaufman. $18 for either the in-person or virtual programs, with discounts available for combined program tickets, JCC members and military. lfjcc.org/cjc/tapestry.aspx

• The Estancia La Jolla hotel presents “Boxing and Botanicals” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event includes a 45-minute workout class from The Boxing Club, cocktails, snacks, a pool day pass and more. $55. bit.ly/BoxingEstancia

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Mandi Graziano at noon Sunday, Oct. 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Graziano will discuss her book “Sales Tales: The Hustle, Humor and Lessons from a Life in Sales.” Free. warwicks.com/event/graziano-2021

• The 20th annual San Diego International Film Festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 24, online and at several San Diego locations. Patrons can access more than 150 films on demand in the festival’s Virtual Village, as well as Q&As with filmmakers from around the world. $29 and up. sdfilmfest.com

Ron Cephas Jones appears in “Krapp’s Last Tape,” presented by The Old Globe theater beginning Monday, Oct. 25, online. (Reggie Green Photos)

• The Old Globe theater presents “Krapp’s Last Tape” beginning Monday, Oct. 25, online. The short play by Nobel Prize laureate Samuel Beckett features two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones and is directed by Old Globe resident artist Patricia McGregor. Viewing is available through Tuesday, Nov. 23. Free. TheOldGlobe.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego present a lecture by artist June Edmonds at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, online. The lecture is part of the museum’s Russell Lecture series. Free. bit.ly/Edmondslecture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents pianist Jacquelyne Silver at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Silver will share her story and play favorite pieces from musicals to classical. $10 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Local painter Katherine Keeling is showing 10 of her recent works through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Art Cooperative Gallery at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Keeling’s paintings feature seascapes and surfing and sailing themes. Free.

• Bird Rock-based photographer Yelena Yahontova’s exhibit “Fairytale Moments” is on display through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit features portrait photography. Free.

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Happy Hour Chasers: Puesto” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 1026 Wall St., La Jolla. The event is an opportunity to meet others and try local restaurants. All are welcome. Reservations required. ljcommunitycenter.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆