19th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event to be held in downtown Encinitas

Previous participants at a Safe Trick or Treat event.
(Robert McKenzie)
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 19th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll up and down “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. Dozens of merchants will have goodies for kids. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters. This event is made possible by presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to live music on the courtyard stage.

For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com.

