Upcoming events in Encinitas and nearby

COVID Art Project. Thursday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 24. Cardiff-by-the Sea Old Post Office, 2027 Newcastle Ave, $25 Cardiff

Join the Cardiff community as we create a collective art piece in response to our COVID experience of being separated during the pandemic then reconnecting as a community through art. With help from artist Marissa Quinn, families can paint a portion of the mural during a personally selected time. Then, each family will have the opportunity to display their work. Each painted section will create the image of the whole mural. www.cardiff101.com/events

North Coast Symphony Presents Beethoven. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2:30 p.m.-4:40 p.m. San Dieguito Methodist Church patio, 170 Calle Magdalena, $10, $8 $25/family max.

Join the symphony for its outdoor autumn concert conducted by Daniel Swem. The orchestra will perform a mostly Beethoven program including the Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, also known as the Pastoral Symphony. 760-944-0872.

Wednesdays@Noon concert: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish. Free

Andrew Harrison, saxophone, Jason Lo, piano. Virtuoso saxophonist Andrew Harrison is a solo artist, award winner and educator. He received a DMA from USC and is on the faculty of Mt. San Antonio College. Pianist, teacher, and chamber musician, Dr. Jason Lo is an in-demand performer whose diverse talents have taken him around the globe. They will perform works by Ibert, Ozley, Ravel, and Pegram. www.andrewsharrison.com, www.encinitas.tix.com

Hutchins Consort: Celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive, $35 $20

The Consort will do a multi-genre performance that will include everything from classical music to New Orleans tinged jazz to a modern piece written especially for the unique instruments the consort plays. All of the music will be about that space where worlds and time meet in the great tradition of Halloween and Dia del Los Muertos. 858-366-2423.

Encinitas Dia de los Muertos. Saturday, Oct. 30, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Free

The family-friendly “Day of the Dead” festival includes performances by San Diego’s top Mariachi Bands and Ballet Folklorico dancers. Plus art-making workshops for children: sugar skulls and paper flowers; artist demos, a student art exhibit, Callejeros De Encinitas Car Club, food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors, giveaways and Community Ofrenda. www.encinitasarts.org

Safe Trick-or-Treat. Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 -8 p.m. Downtown Encinitas, S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas Bl. to K Street. Free

Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll up and down “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. Fantastic carved pumpkins will be on display at multiple viewing locations, and dozens of merchants will have goodies for kids. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters. 760-943-1950, www.encinitas.com

Pumpkin Station: Festivities include carousel, rides, giant slides and play center along with pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 1555 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Howl-O-Ween fest: Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival each Saturday in October and Halloween, Oct. 31, with crafts, critter encounters, mini pumpkin patch and Eerie Expedition. To maximize social distancing, registration is required for one-hour time slots between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/howl-o-ween-harvest.