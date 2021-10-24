Community Resource Center calls on community to help support Holiday Baskets program

Community Resource Center (CRC) seeks community partners to help brighten the holidays for struggling local households during its 39th Annual Holiday Baskets event. This year, 900 participating households will receive non-perishable food, fresh produce, a blanket and a family gift box, provided in a drive-thru distribution on Dec. 4. An additional 200 seniors will receive bags filled with thoughtful gifts.

CRC invites community members to participate:

Partner: Involve your company or organization in giving back this season by becoming a CRC Partner.

Host a drive: Organize a donation drive or virtual fundraiser to help collect items to fill holiday gift boxes for families and seniors.

Adopt-a-family: Register to provide a specific number of family gift boxes. CRC will provide you with the box, which you can decorate and fill with the required items.

Donate: Gifts support CRC’s Holiday Baskets and year-round programs that provide food, housing and shelter.

CRC’s CEO John Van Cleef says, “The holidays are a special time of year, but for many families, they can be anxious times as well: utility bills are higher, warmer clothing may be needed, and gifts for children are high on the list for most parents. While the items we provide at Holiday Baskets help ensure everyone has a wonderful holiday experience, the program also gives low-income households some breathing room, so scarce dollars may be spent on other critical needs such as rent, utilities or healthcare. Holiday Baskets works to ensure families remain in their homes, and that’s an important piece of CRC’s homelessness prevention services.”

Learn more about Holiday Baskets at crcncc.org/holidaybaskets.

Established in 1979, Community Resource Center (CRC) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help neighbors create paths to healthy food, stable homes and safe relationships. For more information, visit crcncc.org.