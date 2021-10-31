‘Do Something Now’ to hold fundraising event to help send bicycles to third world countries

Do Something Now, a local nonprofit organization that send bicycles to third world countries, is holding a fundraising event, Thanks4Giving, Friday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. -10 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center. The event will feature entertainment by humorist Richard Lederer, live music, a silent auction and raffle items. Since Do Something Now began in 2008, it has sent multiple donations of specially-designed bikes to healthcare workers, orphanages, schools, and other worthy organizations and individuals, mostly in South Africa.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $42 at do-something-now.org or paid at the door for $52. Admission includes light appetizers and one free alcoholic beverage (beer or wine). Proof of Covid vaccine required. The Encinitas Community Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Banquet Hall B, Encinitas, 92024.