Encinitas Historical Society to hold event for new book ‘Encinitas: Our History and People’

The Encinitas Historical Society recently announced its new chronologically documented history book “Encinitas: Our History and People.” This long-awaited coffee table book not only documents the beginning of Encinitas but features local businesses, families, and famous local legends.

The history of Encinitas starts with the native Americans who lived at the mouth of Cottonwood Creek. It documents the city from the first trains that stopped in Encinitas to collect water from the creek and encinitos scrub oaks to fuel the engines. This history book chronologically details a timeline of events and growth throughout Encinitas, Cardiff, Leucadia, Olivenhain, and along the El Camino Real. “The Sharing the Heritage” section highlights Encinitas people, businesses, families, and local legends. This book is a perfect gift for folks who grew up, live, or work in Encinitas. It has 212 pages of fascinating history and contains early photos and current colorful photos of Encinitas landmarks, people and events.

The premier book signing will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1883 One Room Schoolhouse, located on the corner of 4th and F Street at 390 West F Street in Encinitas. The entire community is invited to stop by and pick up not only a personal copy but also copies for friends and loved ones. In addition, new residents who want to learn about the history of Encinitas, both past and present, will enjoy reading about their new city.

The Encinitas Historical Society will have a booth at the November Street Fair located at Coast Highway 101 and F Street (west side). Look for the Encinitas Historical Society there and check out its other engaging books, publications, photos, magazines, and souvenirs. The new book and all the Society’s current publications would make a wonderfully thoughtful family or individual gift as the holidays fast approach. Visit encinitashistoricalsociety.org.