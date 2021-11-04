Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Aspiring Families Center for Mental Health and Wellness presents “Revivance,” an expressive arts workshop, at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, online. Expressive arts therapist Elizabeth Tobias will lead the 90-minute workshop for adults to help revive and nurture their creative spirits. Free. bit.ly/revivance

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava will speak at the La Jolla Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10. (File)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an evening with San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will outline his top priorities. Free. Registration required. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

Families & children

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7600 Fay Ave. The concerts, part of the ConRAD Kids Series, will feature songwriter and music educator Jazzy Ash and music from her mother’s hometown of New Orleans and her father’s Trinidadian culture. Hear ukulele, guitar, banjo, accordion, fiddle, bass, trombone, saxophone, washboard and drums. $18 and up. ljms.org/events/jazzy-ash

Arts & culture

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Capital Glitch: Arab Cyborg Turns to D.C.” beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Gallery QI at Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The digital art exhibition by artist VJ Um Amel of large-scale cultural analytics of social media collected Jan. 6 from Twitter and Parler is a three-act installation that invites participants to reflect on the events leading to and during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. An online streaming option also will be available. The exhibit runs through Friday, Dec. 3. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu/capital-glitch

• LITVAKdance presents “Revisiting Repertoire” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theater at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The event will revisit repertoire by choreographers Keith Johnson, Patricia Sandback, Chuck Wilt and artistic director Sadie Weinberg. $15 for JCC members; $18 for non-members. LITVAKdance.org/performances

• Author David Hogan will present a reading and discussion of his latest novel, “Hear Us Fade,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at a private home in La Jolla. Free. For more information, email HearUsFade@gmail.com.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” beginning Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit will highlight the artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. The exhibit runs through Friday, Dec. 31. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church launches its 60th-anniversary concert season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at 7715 Draper Ave. The first concert will feature violinist Annelle Gregory and pianist Bryan Verhoye. Free. Reservations required. ljpres.org/concert-series

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church begins the 2021-22 season of its music series with “Sacra/Profana: Looking Up!” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The San Diego-based chamber choir will perform several modern pieces. $10 and up. stjamesmusicseries.com

• Adventures by the Book presents “Around the World in 80 Books: A Fireside Virtual Adventure with Renowned Harvard Professor David Damrosch” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, online. Guests can travel around the world virtually with Damrosch, chairman of Harvard University’s Department of Comparative Literature and founder of Harvard’s Institute for World Literature. $5 and up. adventuresbythebook.com/event/david-damrosch-80-books

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Stephanie Gangi at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, online. Gangi will discuss her new book, “Carry the Dog,” in conversation with author Cathleen Schine. Free. warwicks.com/event/gangi-2021

Quint Gallery in La Jolla will present a reception for “Roughly Cut a Smooth Curved Line,” an exhibition of works by Lee Materazzi, on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Courtesy of Lee Materazzi and Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents a reception for “Roughly Cut a Smooth Curved Line” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of works by Lee Materazzi opens Saturday, Nov. 6, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 11. Free quintgallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “African American Women Artists” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Historian Cornelia Feye will lead a lecture on African American female artists including Harriet Powers, Lois Mailou Jones, Faith Ringgold and more. $16 for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next part of its “Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, will feature Jay with Wax and Israel Maldonado. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the “Hear U.S. Now New Play Festival” beginning Friday, Nov. 12, online. The festival will showcase new plays from playwrights Boni Alvarez, Jason Grasl, Nambi Kelley and Giovanni Ortega and will run through Sunday, Nov. 14. Pay-what-you-can prices. sdrep.org/hearusnow

• BFree Studio presents the exhibition “As We See It: Two Visions in Encaustic” through Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features mother-daughter artists Heidi and Jiela Rufeh. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Old Globe theater presents “Krapp’s Last Tape” through Tuesday, Nov. 23, online. The short play by Nobel Prize laureate Samuel Beckett features two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones and is directed by Old Globe resident artist Patricia McGregor. Free. TheOldGlobe.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Psychology Center will host an open house at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at 7590 Fay Ave. Psychologist Deisy Boscán and her associates will provide information about their team and services offered, along with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Free. lajollapsychologycenter.com

• The La Jolla Soroptimists will hold a “Purse Party” fundraiser at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Alta La Jolla Community Room, 1570 Alta La Jolla Drive. Guests can shop from a collection of new and gently used purses, jackets and jewelry. bonsilj@gmail.com

• Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa presents its annual “Whiskey & Wine Bash” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will feature a Southern-style feast, plus wine and whiskey from top makers and live music. $150. bit.ly/whiskeywinenov

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆