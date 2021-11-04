Veterans Day ceremonies, parades and patriotic programs throughout San Diego County

As Veterans Day approaches, communities are gathering throughout the San Diego area to honor those who served the country in the armed forces. Here’s a lineup of some events, including parades and patriotic ceremonies, some of which will be livestreamed.

ALPINE

Veterans Day celebration: A Veterans Day Ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor, in the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd. The event will feature stories from veterans and their families, patriotic music and updates from groups serving local veterans such as the nonprofit Honor Flight and Patriot Guard. New heroes being added to the Wall of Honor will be recognized. Visit alpinewallofhonor.org.

CARLSBAD

Army and Navy Academy ceremony: The Army and Navy Academy Cadets and the Rotary Club of Carlsbad will host a Veterans Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the academy’s Stephen M. Bliss Stadium, 2600 Carlsbad Blvd. Guest speaker is retired Marine Col. Russ Hanthorn. Highlights include flyovers of vintage war planes, wreath presentation and taps. Visit armyandnavyacademy.org.

Corvette show benefits veterans: The North Coast Vettes car club’s annual All-Corvette Car Show, called “Vettes for Veterans,” is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, benefiting the Semper Fi Fund and the Paralyzed Veterans of America. More than 225 Corvettes are expected and the event is free to spectators. Corvette registration is $45 at the door 7 to 9 a.m. day of show. Visit northcoastvettes.org.

CHULA VISTA

Community observance: 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at Memorial Bowl, 373 Park Way, hosted by American Legion Post 435. Reception afterward at VFW Post 2111 at 299 I St. with food and camaraderie. Sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 2111, American Legion Post 434 and Fleet Reserve Association Branch 61. Visit chulavistaca.gov.

EL CAJON

Veterans Day ceremony: The American Legion Post 303 host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the flagpole by the courthouse in downtown El Cajon, near 250 E. Main St. Call (619) 203-1845 or visit elcajonpost303.com.

ESCONDIDO

VetFest parade on Grand: The American Legion J.B. Clark Post 149 Escondido hosts the second Escondido Veterans Festival, aka Escondido VetFest, on Nov. 13. Festivities will include a parade on Grand Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m. and patriotic storefront decorations. VetFest at Post 149 at 230 E. Park Ave. starts at 1:30 p.m. Highlights include a Veterans Day ceremony, veterans art show, auction and sale, kids zone and veterans service booths along with lunch. Visit escondidolegion.org.

Veterans Day ceremony: The 15th annual event hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1513 begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in front of the Wall of Courage at Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway. Speakers include Assemblymember Marie Waldron, Mayor Paul McNamara and several local veterans. Music will be by the Camp Carleton Cornet Band, a Civil War reenactment ensemble. The Emmanuel Faith Community Church’s Silent Witness and Joyful Hands will perform patriotic songs. Purchase of Wall of Courage tiles benefits local veterans in need. Visit vfwpost1513.org/wall-of-courage.

FALLBROOK

Veterans Day ceremony: Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 followed by a free lunch and activities at the post, 1175 Old Stage Road. There will not be a Veterans Day Parade this year. Visit fallbrookvfw.org.

OCEANSIDE

Ceremony at veterans center: The Veterans Association of North County hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all those who served from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave. The keynote speaker will be Col. Daniel M. Whitley, Commanding Officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West. Highlights include VANC choir, active-duty color guard, Navy chaplain and honoring of Gold Star Wives, followed by lunch. Admission is free; RSVP at vanc.me/veterans-day or email lori@vanc.me.

Flagpole dedication: Ocean Hills Senior Living community will dedicate a new flagpole and honor veterans at a ceremony 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at 4500 Cannon Road. Retired Navy Commander and flying ace William Driscoll, a Vietnam veteran, accompanied by Alex Johnson, an Ocean Hills resident and veteran, will raise the first flag. Driscoll will offer brief remarks. Reservations required at (760) 295-8515.

POWAY

Community ceremony: VFW Post 7907 and the Poway Veterans Park Committee host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Park, 14134 Midland Road. Visit poway.org.

RANCHO BERNARDO

Ceremony at Veterans Memorial: The Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial Association will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial, Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place. Co-hosting groups include the Major Abraham J. Baum Post 7766 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and General J.P. Holland Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars. Boy Scout Troop 685 and the Westview High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will support the event. Col. John Valencia of the Marine Corps Reserve is the keynote speaker. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Visit rbvma.org.

SAN DIEGO

Ceremony in-person and livestreamed from Mount Soledad: A Veterans Day ceremony will be from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South. The keynote speaker is Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command and Senior Nurse in the U.S. Navy. The celebration will honor the Nurse Corps of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Highlights include musical performances by Marine Band San Diego and Sharp Memorial nurse Keena Mapanao and flyovers by the San Diego Salute Formation Team.

To view the livestreamed ceremony, visit veteransdaylive.org. For more information, including parking and shuttles, visit soledadmemorial.org.

San Diego Veterans Day Parade: The 2021 Veterans Day Parade is canceled. Visit sdvetparade.org.

Veterans Day Boat Parade: The Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade featuring boats decorated in patriotic themes starts at noon Nov. 11, from Shelter Island and will pass Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, the USS Midway and Seaport Village. Highlights include vintage plane flyovers, live Coast Guard demos and other patriotic activities. The event will be livestreamed on the Fleet Week website at fleetweeksandiego.org and on Fleet Week San Diego on YouTube.

Events on USS Midway: The Fleet Week San Diego Veterans Day Boat Parade can be viewed from the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive. Other Veterans Day events at the Midway include a historical “Salute to Service” in partnership with NBC7 on Veterans Day. Tickets to the Midway can be purchased at midway.org or at the museum’s ticket booth. Free admission to the Midway on Nov. 11, for active-duty military and veterans and up to two additional family members with current military ID or proof of service presented at the Midway’s ticket booth, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets are $18-$26. Visit midway.org.

Military Family Day: A Military Family Day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Broadway Pier, 1000 Harbor Drive. Highlights include games, activities and goodies along with a concert at 3 p.m. Free. Visit fleetweeksandiego.org.

Virtual Veterans Day presentation: Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation hosts a 25-minute online Veterans Day presentation commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Speakers are Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Ludmer, a survivor of the attack on the Pentagon, and Assistant Chief John Wood, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, who led a search and rescue team at the Twin Towers. No live Veterans Day service at Miramar National Cemetery this year. The video presentation will be available starting Nov. 10 at miramarcemetery.org .

Veterans Weekend fundraiser: A traumatic brain injury awareness fundraiser is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14, on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive, to benefit the nonprofit Resurrecting Lives Foundation . Highlights include a presentation of the first Think Different Awards and a private screening of the short film “Brainstorms.” Tickets are $150. Visit resurrectinglives.org.

Veterans Day activities: Veterans and active-duty military can have one hour of free activities, including vintage arcade games, giant scrabble, bowling, pingpong, skeeball and karaoke, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Punch Bowl Social, 1485 E St. Visit punchbowlsocial.com or call (619) 452-3352.

SAN MARCOS

Veterans Day Flag Exchange at Memorial Park: The San Marcos High School Junior ROTC will conduct a Flag Exchange beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. The event will include a rifle team performance, two-minute silence and taps. Those who choose to attend the flag exchange ceremony in person are asked to follow CDC guidelines. Afterward, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Post 3795 will hold a luncheon at 212 W Mission Road; cost is about $5. Call (760) 744-3795.

Virtual Veterans Day message: The San Marcos 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony features a virtual address from San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones with the theme, “Remembering All Who Served.” Visit san-marcos.net/veterans.

SANTEE

Veterans Memorial dedication: The Santee Chamber of Commerce and city of Santee will hold a dedication ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 for the Mast Boulevard Bridge in honor of veterans and Veterans Memorial on the corner of Fanita Parkway and Mast Boulevard. The event will features a color guard, speakers and refreshments. Event parking and free shuttle (mask required) at Padre Dam’s Customer Service parking lot, 9300 Fanita Parkway. Visit cityofsanteeca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4504/202.

SOLANA BEACH

Ceremony with “Feathers From Heaven”: The city of Solana Beach and Solana Beach VFW Post 5431 will host a Veterans Day ceremony with a “Feathers From Heaven” doves release from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. The Camp Pendleton Young Marines will serve as honor guard and the Santa Fe Christian School Band will perform patriotic songs. Guest speaker is retired Lt Col. Scott Hall. Visit ci.solana-beach.ca.us.

VALLEY CENTER

Patriotic concert: A musical tribute to the armed forces will be presented by Valley Center-Pauma Music Boosters featuring Valley Center Middle and High School Jazz Bands, Choirs, Concert Band and Marching Band at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Valley Center High School stadium. Service members are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Admission is free. Music Boosters will be selling barbecue lunches and treats, starting at noon. Visit vcpmusicboosters.org.

Veterans Day program at cemetery: The annual Valley Center Veterans Day Program is from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the Valley Center Cemetery, 28953 Miller Road. Visit valleycentercemetery.org.

Exhibit honors veterans: The Valley Center History Museum is hosting an exhibit, “Honoring Our Local Heroes,” throughout November in honor of Veterans Day. The exhibit features historic documents, medals, uniforms, dog tags, citations and an original Civil War discharge certificate issued at Appomattox in 1865 along with profiles of 13 local residents who served during the Civil War. The museum at 29200 Cole Grade Road is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Admission is free. Call (760) 749-2993 or visit vchistory.org.

COUNTYWIDE

Salute to Military pet adoption event: San Diego Humane Society and Helen Woodward Animal Center will be waiving adoption fees for pets for veterans, active and reserved military, and their dependents on Nov. 13-14, thanks to Animals for Armed Forces Foundation. Military ID required. For Helen Woodward there is a $32 microchip fee. Visit sdhumane.org or animalcenter.org.

To add a Veterans Day event, email linda.mcintosh@sduniontribune.com.