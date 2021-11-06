Applications available for groups to participate in Encinitas Holiday Parade

The City of Encinitas recently announced that the Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. It is preceded by a 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The 2021 parade theme is “Encinitas Rocks!”. 2021 parade entries are invited to go all out with creativity, showcasing great music across different genres and generations. The Parade Committee has also named Encinitas’ own Earl Flores as the 2021 Parade Grand Marshal. Give Flores and his band a hoot and a holler as they once again play in Santa Claus to close out this year’s parade.

Applications are available to enter a group in the parade. “Early Bird” fees for parade entries will be extended through Nov 24, register soon to guarantee your group’s spot in the parade.

The City of Encinitas asks that all parade participants and spectators wear face coverings. To register to participate in the parade and for more Holiday Parade information go to www.EncinitasParksandRec.com.