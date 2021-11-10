Artists are invited to apply for juried exhibitions in Encinitas

The City of Encinitas invites artists to apply for juried exhibitions in Encinitas.

(City of Encinitas)

Artists who live or work in San Diego County may apply. There are no fees to apply and no commissions on any artwork sales.

Exhibition applications must be received by Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Artists will be notified by Dec. 6, 2021. Each exhibition will be on view for approximately two months and include an artist reception with Art Night Encinitas.

Artists creating both two- and three-dimensional works in a variety of media are welcome to apply for a solo exhibition that will be held at one of three civic art spaces in Encinitas.

Arts organizations are also encouraged to apply for a group show representing visual artists in their membership.

To apply go to bit.ly/3qf4JSl