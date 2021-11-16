Encinitas Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving morning

A favorite local family tradition returns this Thanksgiving with the Encinitas Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The 5K and 10K run and walk starts and finishes on Coast Highway 101 under the iconic Encinitas sign. There is also a Kids K free for children under 7.

The race benefits Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket. The Encinitas Legion #416 and Encinitas American Legion Women’s Auxiliary provides meals and assistance to over 150 active duty military families and local veterans in need.

Additionally, Encinitas Turkey Trot will be providing a grant to the Boy Scouts of America – Encinitas Troop 776 , La Costa Canyon High School Theatre Club and the Cardiff School District.

On race day, the 10K starts at 7:30 a.m., the Kids K at 7:40 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8 a.m., taking participants on a course that features over two miles of unobstructed ocean views to earn that Thanksgiving feast.

Participants in the 2019 Turkey Trot (Rob McKenzie)

There is also a costume contest with cash prizes for the most creatively dressed to run, walk or stroll.

Pets are not allowed. Parking is available at the Encinitas Library, Encinitas City Hall, Coaster Station, Moonlight Beach and surface streets on 2nd and 3rd Street. To register, visit encinitasturkeytrot.org

