Who will win the Golden Fork? Taste of Cardiff on Dec. 5 features the best from local eateries

Celebrate the local culinary flavors and crafted libations that make Cardiff-by-the-Sea unique at the annual Taste of Cardiff event on Sunday, Dec. 5.

From 3-6 p.m., people can stroll throughout downtown Cardiff and enjoy food, live music and sip stops with samples of wine, beer, and kombucha. During the event, guests will help pick the winner of the coveted Taste of Cardiff Golden Fork Award.

The Taste lineup includes Best Pizza & Brew, Cardiff Beach Bar at Tower 13, Cicciotti’s, East Coast Pizza, Échale, El Pueblo, Fish 101, Ki’s Restaurant, Pacific Coast Grill, Seaside Market, Starbucks, Trattoria Positano, VG Donut & Bakery and The Waverly.

Sip stops include:



7-Eleven hosting Stone Brewing

Ashland Beverages hosting Ashland Hard Seltzer

Defined by Markus hosting Topo Chico & Rootshine

The Diamond Shoppe hosting PRP Wine International

Fowlers Boutique hosting Seaborn Cocktails

Kat Beauty hosting Kové Hard Yerba Mate

Pasco Laret Suiter & Associates hosting Culture Brewing Co

Sea & Wander hosting The Lost Abbey

Shoreline Properties hosting Duckfoot Brewing Co.

Steele Realty hosting Solento Tequila

The Shanty hosting Local Roots Kombucha.

Taste of Cardiff is part of Cardiff 101 Main Street’s larger Holiday Extravaganza—they will also be hosting their annual Kringle Mingle event along Aberdeen Drive from noon - 5 pm, with pictures of Santa in his vintage Camera Camper sleigh from 1-4 p.m.

Cardiff 101 Main Street invites the public to bike, walk or Uber/Lift to the event. There will be parking available at the Plastino Building (2533 S Highway 101), where people can start or end their Taste experience at Ki’s and Tower 13.

A bike valet will be offered by Electra Bicycle Company on the corner of Chesterfield Dr. and San Elijo Ave.

Additional safety measures will be in place to encourage car traffic to be extra vigilant for pedestrians on this lively night. Event parking is not permitted in the Cardiff Town Center.

Taste & Sip tickets are $40 in advance, $50 day of (if remaining tickets available). Taste tickets are $30 in advance, $40 day of (if tickets are still remaining). For tickets visit cardiff101.com

